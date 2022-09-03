UrduPoint.com

Japan's Hino Motors Abandons Plans to Build Plant Near Moscow - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Japanese truck and bus manufacturer Hino Motors, a Toyota subsidiary, has abandoned its plans to build a plant near the Russian capital Moscow amid a greenhouse emissions scandal, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the company was granted permission to build a plant in the Russian city of Khimki, the Moscow Region, in 2018 and began the construction in 2019. The manufacturer was expecting a significant increase in demand for trucks in the Russian market but decided to abandon the project due to delays in construction and issues in taxation, as well as amid the gas emission scandal that the company has been facing in Japan.

At the same time, the decision to cancel the construction is not directly related to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, and the decision on Japan's exports of trucks to Russia, which is now suspended, will be made on future estimates, NHK reported.

Hino Motors found itself at the center of a major scandal in Japan in August after it was revealed that engine emission data on the company's trucks had been falsified. The manufacturer admitted that it had been falsifying data since 2016 and apologized for its actions. However, the company-commissioned investigative committee revealed that falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003.

