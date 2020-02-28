(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The governor of Japan's northernmost Hokkaido prefecture, Naomichi Suzuki, on Friday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, urging people not leave their homes on weekend, NHK broadcaster reported

The remarks were made during a meeting on countermeasures against the spread of the novel coronavirus and came after the number of those infected with the virus in the prefecture rose by 12 people earlier on Friday, reaching a total of 66 people� � the highest number in the country, according to the broadcaster.

The virus originated in Wuhan, where the first cases were reported in late December. Despite the Chinese city subsequently being put on lock-down, the virus has spread to over 40 countries. According to the most recent data, over 82,200 people contracted COVID-19, of whom over 2,800 people have died and over one-third have recovered.� �