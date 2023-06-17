UrduPoint.com

Japan's Imperial Couple To Visit Indonesia From June 17-23

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023

Japan's Imperial Couple to Visit Indonesia From June 17-23

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will pay an official visit to Indonesia from June 17-23 at the invitation of the Indonesian government.

The imperial couple is expected to attend a banquet hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife in the capital city of Jakarta, meet with Japanese citizens living in the country and visit a local university.

After that, Naruhito and Masako will go to the Special Region of Yogyakarta to visit Borobudur, a world heritage Buddhist temple located just off the city of Magelang.

This will be the emperor's first overseas visit after ascending the throne in 2019, with the sole exception of a brief trip to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

