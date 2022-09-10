UrduPoint.com

Japan's Imperial Family Declares Mourning To Honor Queen Elizabeth II - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Japan's Imperial Family Declares Mourning to Honor Queen Elizabeth II - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Japanese imperial family declared three days of mourning in honor of UK Queen Elizabeth II following her passing on Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife, along with his parents Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko went into three days of mourning on Friday as a sign of sorrow for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the media reported.

Emperor Naruhito may travel to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of the late monarch.

Japanese Empress Masako may accompany her husband if her health permits.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may also attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, the Asahi broadcaster reported on Saturday.

On Thursday evening, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the Kingdom for more than 70 years, died at Balmoral castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, will be officially proclaimed King at 09:00 GMT on Saturday, with his wife Camilla becoming Queen Consort.

