TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Japanese Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, will marry her boyfriend, Kei Komuro, on October 26, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the Imperial Household Agency.

After registering their marriage, the princess and Komuro, both 29, are expected to move to the United States, where Komuro works at a law company, the news agency added.

The wedding has been postponed for nearly three years due to a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother that triggered public unease. Therefore, the pair is likely to forgo the usual rites associated with the weddings of imperial family members, such as a formal engagement ceremony and an official meeting with the emperor and empress prior to marriage.

The Imperial Household Agency is also likely to accept Princess Mako's unprecedented request to forgo a lump-sum payment of up to 150 million Yen ($1.3 million) that is traditionally received by female imperial family members upon their departure from the household.

The pair announced their engagement in September 2017, with the wedding initially scheduled to take place in November 2018. But six months before the event, a scandal broke out related to the debts of the fiance's mother, after which the wedding was postponed and Komuro left Japan to study law in the United States, where he has spent the last three years. He returned to Japan on Monday to meet with his fiance for the first time in three years.