UrduPoint.com

Japan's Imperial Household Announces Official Wedding Day Of Princess Mako - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:24 PM

Japan's Imperial Household Announces Official Wedding Day of Princess Mako - Reports

Japanese Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, will marry her boyfriend, Kei Komuro, on October 26, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the Imperial Household Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Japanese Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, will marry her boyfriend, Kei Komuro, on October 26, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the Imperial Household Agency.

After registering their marriage, the princess and Komuro, both 29, are expected to move to the United States, where Komuro works at a law company, the news agency added.

The wedding has been postponed for nearly three years due to a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother that triggered public unease. Therefore, the pair is likely to forgo the usual rites associated with the weddings of imperial family members, such as a formal engagement ceremony and an official meeting with the emperor and empress prior to marriage.

The Imperial Household Agency is also likely to accept Princess Mako's unprecedented request to forgo a lump-sum payment of up to 150 million Yen ($1.3 million) that is traditionally received by female imperial family members upon their departure from the household.

The pair announced their engagement in September 2017, with the wedding initially scheduled to take place in November 2018. But six months before the event, a scandal broke out related to the debts of the fiance's mother, after which the wedding was postponed and Komuro left Japan to study law in the United States, where he has spent the last three years. He returned to Japan on Monday to meet with his fiance for the first time in three years.

Related Topics

Scandal Company Marriage Japan United States September October November 2017 2018 Family Event From Million

Recent Stories

Registration for Startups Opens on Startup Punjab ..

Registration for Startups Opens on Startup Punjab Portal for Participation in Du ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt absorbs decades' highest int'l price-hike to ..

Govt absorbs decades' highest int'l price-hike to protect people: Tarin

7 minutes ago
 Russia, China to Keep Strengthening Cooperation - ..

Russia, China to Keep Strengthening Cooperation - Putin in Letter to Xi

7 minutes ago
 So far $314 million disbursed in vaccine support p ..

So far $314 million disbursed in vaccine support project for Pakistan, ADB count ..

19 minutes ago
 Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to sum ..

Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani climber to summit nine 8000m peaks

7 minutes ago
 Argentina coach says 'rules were clear' after play ..

Argentina coach says 'rules were clear' after players barred

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.