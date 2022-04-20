UrduPoint.com

Japan's Imports, Exports In Fiscal Year 2021 Highest Since 1979 - Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Japan's Imports, Exports in Fiscal Year 2021 Highest Since 1979 - Finance Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Japan's exports and imports in fiscal year 2021, which ended on March 31, have reached their highest figures on record since 1979, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's data, imports increased by 23.6% year-on-year and reached 85.8 trillion Yen ($667 billion). Imports of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), in particular, increased by 97.6% and 58.8%, respectively.

Japan boosted imports from countries such as Australia (an increase of 77.

3%), Belgium (an increase of 126.8%), Spain (an increase of 114.6%), Saudi Arabia (an increase of 140.1%), Kuwait (an increase of 100.3%), and Russia (an increase of 68.5%), as well as the African region (an increase of 77.3%).

Japanese exports grew by 33.3% to 91.2 trillion yen ($709 billion), the ministry said.

Exports from japan grew the most to countries such as Indonesia (an increase of 67.9%), Chile (an increase of 116%), Brazil (an increase of 47%), Ireland (an increase of 61.9%), and Russia (an increase of 37.4%).

