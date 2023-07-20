Open Menu

Japan's Imports From Russia Decrease By 48.2% In First 6 Months Of 2023 - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The total volume of Japan's imports from Russia decreased by 48.2% in January-June 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier, while exports to Russia fell by 17%, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Japan's exports to Russia in January-June this year amounted to 239.9 billion Yen ($1.72 billion), with imports reaching 566.9 billion yen, the ministry said.

In addition, Japan's exports to Russia increased by 29.3% in June compared to the same month a year earlier and amounted to 51.52 billion yen. At the same time, imports from Russia decreased by 53.8% year-on-year in June and reached almost 71 billion yen, the ministry added.

The ministry also noted that the export of computers from Japan to Russia fell by 86.6% in January-June 2023, while the export of audio and video equipment decreased by 45.8%.

