TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The total volume of Japan's imports from Russia decreased by 48.2% in January-June 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier, while exports to Russia fell by 17%, the Japanese Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Japan's exports to Russia in January-June this year amounted to 239.9 billion Yen ($1.72 billion), with imports reaching 566.9 billion yen, the ministry said.

In addition, Japan's exports to Russia increased by 29.3% in June compared to the same month a year earlier and amounted to 51.52 billion yen. At the same time, imports from Russia decreased by 53.8% year-on-year in June and reached almost 71 billion yen, the ministry added.

The ministry also noted that the export of computers from Japan to Russia fell by 86.6% in January-June 2023, while the export of audio and video equipment decreased by 45.8%.