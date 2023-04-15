UrduPoint.com

Japan's Investigators Seize 2 Suspicious Items From Scene Of Wakayama Incident - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Japan's Investigators Seize 2 Suspicious Items From Scene of Wakayama Incident - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Japanese investigators on Saturday seized two cylindrical objects believed to contain explosives from the scene of an incident in the prefecture of Wakayama, where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was due to deliver a speech, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported, citing investigative sources.

The sound of a loud explosion was heard at 11:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) near the site of a public speech that Kishida was scheduled to deliver in Wakayama on Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses told NHK that a young man threw a cylindrical black object in Kishida's direction as the prime minister appeared at the site. The man was immediately arrested by police, and seconds later there was an explosion and a cloud of smoke. The prime minister was evacuated and was not injured.

The sources said that two cylindrical objects were seized from the scene. One of them exploded on the spot, while the other reportedly remained in the hands of the arrested man.

Following the incident, law enforcement authorities arrested a 24-year-old resident of Hyogo Prefecture on suspicion of intentionally obstructing business.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that the suspect's name is Ryuji Kimura, but NHK said that police are still trying to confirm his name as the he continues to keep silent.

Kishida has decided to hold three public events on Saturday despite the incident in Wakayama, Kyodo said, citing Liberal Democratic Party sources. The prime minister left the police headquarters shortly after the incident and went to a train station in Wakayama city to deliver a speech. Kishida apologized for the inconvenience and worry caused by Saturday's incident.

Less than a year ago, on July 8, 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while speaking during his campaign speech in Nara Prefecture. His assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 33 feet. The attacker told investigators that he had decided to carry out the assassination because of Abe's alleged ties to a religious sect that he claimed had bankrupted his mother. The group has denied having had anything to do with the former prime minister.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Business Young Man Wakayama Nara SITE July From

Recent Stories

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors

1 hour ago
 POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next ..

POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next two weeks

1 hour ago
 LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th April 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.