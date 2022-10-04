TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Japan's Isuzu Motors told Sputnik that it is still studying the possibility of continuing operations in Russia.

Yomiuri reported last week, citing sources in the company, that it is considering to stop truck production in Russia.

The article noted that amid the situation around Russia and Ukraine, there were problems with the supply of components.

Asked to comment on the reports, representatives of Isuzu said "various options are currently being studied, but a final decision has not yet been made."