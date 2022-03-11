UrduPoint.com

Japan's January Household Spending Increases 6.9 Pct On Year Following Steep Fall

Japan's household spending gained a real 6.9 percent in January compared to 2021, following its steep fall in expenditures in the previous year due to a COVID-19 state of emergency, government statistics revealed Friday

Japan's household spending gained a real 6.9 percent in January compared to 2021, following its steep fall in expenditures in the previous year due to a COVID-19 state of emergency, government statistics revealed Friday.

Average spending by households with two or more people stood at 287,801 Yen (2,480 U.S. Dollars), according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Average spending by households with two or more people stood at 287,801 Yen (2,480 U.S. Dollars), according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Household spending lost 6 percent in January 2021 compared to the previous year as a third COVID-19 infection had dampened consumption. Under the emergency state, people were asked to stay at home and restaurants and bars were closed earlier.

Seasonally adjusted spending in January shed 1.2 percent compared to the previous month following a 0.

2-percent rise in December, reflecting the impact of the infection spike following the year-end and New Year holidays.

Another wave of COVID-19 resurgence hit the country in January this year with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, prompting the Japanese government to put over 30 of 47 prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency with milder restrictions on economic activities.

The average monthly income of salaried households with at least two people gained a real 1.6 percent in January to 479,805 yen (4,135 U.S. dollars).

The figure jumped for the sixth consecutive month, following a 4.6-percent rise in December.

Household spending is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's gross domestic product.

