TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said Friday that it did not consider the aborted maiden launch of its new H3 rocket a failure.

The medium-lift rocket carrying an ALOS-3 land observation satellite was set to take off from the Tanegashima Space Center but its solid rocket boosters failed to ignite after the countdown reached zero.

"We do not consider this a failure," H3 project manager Masashi Okada said at a press briefing.

The education and Science Ministry, which is in charge of Japan's space research, told the Sankei Shimbun daily that it was "a launch aborted and not a failed one."

JAXA has until the end of March to make a second attempt before the launch window closes.

The aborted launch follows more than two years of delays because of engine development issues.

The H3 rocket was initially set to blast off from a spaceport in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Monday but the launch was pushed back to Wednesday due to troubles with the flight control system and then again because of bad weather.

Ivan Moiseev, the head of Russia's Institute of Space Policy, told Sputnik that only a few rockets had ever performed flawlessly during the maiden launch. Given that it did not explode or damage the payload, its failure to lift off was not a complete flop, he added.