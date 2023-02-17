UrduPoint.com

Japan's JAXA Says Aborted H3 Rocket Launch No Failure Despite New Setback

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Japan's JAXA Says Aborted H3 Rocket Launch No Failure Despite New Setback

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said Friday that it did not consider the aborted maiden launch of its new H3 rocket a failure.

The medium-lift rocket carrying an ALOS-3 land observation satellite was set to take off from the Tanegashima Space Center but its solid rocket boosters failed to ignite after the countdown reached zero.

"We do not consider this a failure," H3 project manager Masashi Okada said at a press briefing.

The education and Science Ministry, which is in charge of Japan's space research, told the Sankei Shimbun daily that it was "a launch aborted and not a failed one."

JAXA has until the end of March to make a second attempt before the launch window closes.

The aborted launch follows more than two years of delays because of engine development issues.

The H3 rocket was initially set to blast off from a spaceport in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Monday but the launch was pushed back to Wednesday due to troubles with the flight control system and then again because of bad weather.

Ivan Moiseev, the head of Russia's Institute of Space Policy, told Sputnik that only a few rockets had ever performed flawlessly during the maiden launch. Given that it did not explode or damage the payload, its failure to lift off was not a complete flop, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Education Russia Kagoshima Japan March From

Recent Stories

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fah ..

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

25 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

2 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.