Open Menu

Japan's Jobless Rate Drops To 2.4 Pct In January

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Japan's jobless rate drops to 2.4 pct in January

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Japan's unemployment rate fell in January from a month earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said in a report on Friday.

According to the ministry, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.4 percent in the recording month, down from 2.5 percent a month earlier.

"Despite the unemployment rate drop, the number of employed people has decreased for two consecutive months, so it can be said that the employment environment has deteriorated," said Toshihiro Nagahama, chief economist at Japan's Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

The number of people with jobs came in at 67.61 million in January, the figures showed, down 3 percent and 8 percent from December and November, respectively.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said job availability ratio stood at 1.27, unchanged from a month earlier.

The ratio equates to there being 127 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.

Related Topics

Job Japan January November December From Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

18 minutes ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

1 hour ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

4 hours ago
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

13 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

15 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

15 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

15 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

15 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

15 hours ago

More Stories From World