TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Japan's unemployment rate in October fell 0.1 percentage points from the previous month to 2.5 percent, government data showed on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the total number of unemployed people fell 1.1 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted 1.75 million.

The number of people who were dismissed dropped 2.

6 percent from the previous month to 370,000, while 770,000 people left their jobs voluntarily, up 1.3 percent, the ministry added.

The unemployment rate came in at 2.6 percent for men, down 0.2 point from the previous month, while the rate for women rose 0.2 point to 2.5 percent.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said the job availability ratio edged up 0.01 point from September to 1.30, indicating there were 130 job openings for every 100 job seekers.