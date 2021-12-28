UrduPoint.com

Japan's jobless rate in November went up slightly to 2.8 percent compared to the previous month, as people were encouraged to leave their jobs in search of better ones during the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said Tuesday

TOKYO, Dec. 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Japan's jobless rate in November went up slightly to 2.8 percent compared to the previous month, as people were encouraged to leave their jobs in search of better ones during the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage point from the previous month for the first increase in six months, after the COVID-19 state of emergency was lifted in October, during which people were asked to refrain from nonessential outings.

According to separate government data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the job availability ratio in November remained unchanged from a month earlier at 1.15, meaning that there were 115 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The number of unemployed people in November totaled 1.92 million, rising 100,000 from the previous month, up for the first time in three months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

