Japan's Key Opposition Party To Pick New Leader On November 30

The Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP), Japan's largest opposition party, will hold an election for its new leader on November 30, the party decided at a meeting on Friday

The election campaign will begin on November 19 to replace former chief Yukio Edano, who announced his decision to step down from the post earlier this month over the party's poor performance in the legislative election held on October 31.

CDP secured 96 out of 465 seats in the parliamentary lower house, a failure compared to their 109 seats in the 2017 election. The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito Party won 293 seats, upholding its majority.

