TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi held a phone conversation with Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Saturday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

"On November 14, Defense Minister Kishi held a telephone conversation with Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Miller," the ministry tweeted.

The sides talked about the situation in the South China Sea, North Korea and recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region. Kishi and Miller confirmed the intention to continue the US-Japan cooperation for peace and stability, the ministry added.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Miller reaffirmed the US commitment to support Japan's claims to the disputed islands of Senkaku, which are claimed also by China.

Earlier in November, Miller replaced former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who was dismissed by US President Donald Trump.