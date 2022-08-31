(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed condolences to the family and friends of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday, praising his contribution to building a world without nuclear weapons.

"I would like to express my condolences over the death of former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev. Gorbachev was the leader of the Soviet Union, he played an important role in restoring the situation with the division of Europe and the confrontation between West and East after World War II. For the first time, he reached an agreement with the United States on nuclear arms reduction; he is the man who brought about the end of the cold war," Kishida said.

"As a world leader who agreed with the need to eliminate nuclear weapons, he left great achievements after him. He had broad strategic thinking and determination... I believe the role that Gorbachev played is very great and I once again express my feelings of sorrow and condolences in connection with his death," he said.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.