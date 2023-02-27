UrduPoint.com

Japan's Kishida Could Visit Kiev Without Preliminary Parliamentary Approval - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 06:39 PM

A possible visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kiev will not necessarily require the parliament's approval in order to ensure maximum security for the country's leader during the trip, Tsuyoshi Takagi, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's parliamentary affairs chief, said on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) A possible visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kiev will not necessarily require the parliament's approval in order to ensure maximum security for the country's leader during the trip, Tsuyoshi Takagi, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's parliamentary affairs chief, said on Monday.

"Traditionally, we report to parliament in advance (on the prime minister's trips), but there are cases when this rule does not apply. It is necessary to ensure security and implement (the trip). So, I think that parliament can duly accept this," Takagi was quoted as saying by Japanese broadcaster NHK.

On Friday, Kishida said that his visit to Ukraine was being considered from the standpoint of security and secrecy, but no decision regarding the trip had been made so far.

The Japanese prime minister is the only G7 leader who has not yet met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in person.

More Stories From World

