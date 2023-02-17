UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Japan's Kishida Intensifies Efforts to Tackle Growing Criticism Over LGBT Rights - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has intensified the efforts to tackle growing criticism of his government's stance toward sexual minorities by appointing a female politician to a new position in charge of advocating rights of the LGBT community, media reported on Friday.

The prime minister said that former justice minister and an upper house lawmaker from the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, Masako Mori, would assume the new post, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

Mori also serves as Kishida's special adviser on women's empowerment.

The prime minister also apologized for discriminatory remarks by his former aide, Arai Masayoshi, which the latter made against sexual minorities earlier in February, the report said.

Earlier this month, Arai was sacked after commenting on Kishida's recent statement that recognizing same-sex marriages would require "extreme caution" and saying that he would "not want to live next door" to an LGBT couple and that he did "not even want to look at them."

Japan is the only country in the Group of Seven that is yet to recognize same-sex marriages. Representatives of the LGBT community argue that the government's failure to recognize same-sex marriage violates their constitutional rights.

