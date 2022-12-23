UrduPoint.com

Japan's Kishida Mulling Partial Reshuffle Of Gov't Over Low Approval Rating - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Japan's Kishida Mulling Partial Reshuffle of Gov't Over Low Approval Rating - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold a partial government reshuffle in early January due to record low approval rating, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing government sources.

In particular, the minister for reconstruction, Kenya Akiba, who has found himself at the center of a political funds-related scandal, may lose his post, the report said.

Mio Sugita, a parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, is also reportedly at risk of being fired for her past discriminatory remarks against sexual-minority couples. Meanwhile, National Public Safety Commission Chairman Koichi Tani may be replaced for health reasons, according to Kyodo.

Kishida is considering replacing the government officials in question by the beginning of the regular parliamentary session that is scheduled to start in January, the report said.

The prime minister abandoned his plan to carry out a broader reshuffle, since he found it difficult to select candidates to form a new government completely free of scandals or relations with the controversial Unification Church, Kyodo noted.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun daily, only 25% of the Japanese approve of the government's job performance. The government's approval rating continued to plunge in December, shedding further six percentage points from last month. The number of Japanese who distrust the government stands at 69%, up from 62% in November.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Job Kenya January May November December Church Post From Government

Recent Stories

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

26 minutes ago
 JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

1 hour ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

3 hours ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.