MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold a partial government reshuffle in early January due to record low approval rating, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing government sources.

In particular, the minister for reconstruction, Kenya Akiba, who has found himself at the center of a political funds-related scandal, may lose his post, the report said.

Mio Sugita, a parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, is also reportedly at risk of being fired for her past discriminatory remarks against sexual-minority couples. Meanwhile, National Public Safety Commission Chairman Koichi Tani may be replaced for health reasons, according to Kyodo.

Kishida is considering replacing the government officials in question by the beginning of the regular parliamentary session that is scheduled to start in January, the report said.

The prime minister abandoned his plan to carry out a broader reshuffle, since he found it difficult to select candidates to form a new government completely free of scandals or relations with the controversial Unification Church, Kyodo noted.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun daily, only 25% of the Japanese approve of the government's job performance. The government's approval rating continued to plunge in December, shedding further six percentage points from last month. The number of Japanese who distrust the government stands at 69%, up from 62% in November.