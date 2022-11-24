Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making arrangements to travel to the United States in early January for talks with US President Joe Biden, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing government sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making arrangements to travel to the United States in early January for talks with US President Joe Biden, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The trip is being planned for the second week of January, tentatively from January 7-9, the report said.

Kishida is expected to tout Japan's plan to "fundamentally" boost its defense capabilities and military budget during his meeting with Biden, in a bid to broker a deepening of the Japanese-US alliance amid rising regional tensions, Kyodo cited sources as saying.

This would be Kishida's first visit to the US since taking office last October. The popularity of his government at home has been declining for several months now.

The Japanese prime minister is also considering a trip to a number of European countries in mid-January, intending to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kyodo said.