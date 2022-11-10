UrduPoint.com

Japan's Kishida Reluctant To Remove Justice Minister Over Controversial Remarks - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Japan's Kishida Reluctant to Remove Justice Minister Over Controversial Remarks - Cabinet

  TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is reluctant to dismiss Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi, who received a warning over his "careless" remarks on his role in providing final authorization of death penalty, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

"I had a meeting with Hanashi this morning and warned him against careless remarks, urging him to choose words responsibly," Matsuno said at a press conference.

Hanashi, who assumed office as justice minister in August, told a political gathering on Wednesday that the post that he currently occupies is an "obscure" position and only by signing off on decisions to hang inmates is it possible to make the headlines.

At the same time, Hanashi is yet to authorize any executions as justice minister.

These remarks triggered sharp criticism from the opposition. When asked to specify Kishida's stance, Matsuno said that "the prime minister said that (justice) minister should henceforth be clearly aware of the importance of his duties and fulfill them in accordance with his position."

Hanashi retracted his controversial remarks at a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday. However, many representatives of opposition parties have already expressed their intention to push for the justice minister's resignation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same August Post From Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl first against India

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to ..

FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom

3 hours ago
 Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Rib ..

Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Riba verdict: Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.