TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is reluctant to dismiss Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi, who received a warning over his "careless" remarks on his role in providing final authorization of death penalty, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

"I had a meeting with Hanashi this morning and warned him against careless remarks, urging him to choose words responsibly," Matsuno said at a press conference.

Hanashi, who assumed office as justice minister in August, told a political gathering on Wednesday that the post that he currently occupies is an "obscure" position and only by signing off on decisions to hang inmates is it possible to make the headlines.

At the same time, Hanashi is yet to authorize any executions as justice minister.

These remarks triggered sharp criticism from the opposition. When asked to specify Kishida's stance, Matsuno said that "the prime minister said that (justice) minister should henceforth be clearly aware of the importance of his duties and fulfill them in accordance with his position."

Hanashi retracted his controversial remarks at a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday. However, many representatives of opposition parties have already expressed their intention to push for the justice minister's resignation.