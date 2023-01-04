UrduPoint.com

Japan's Kishida To Visit Several EU Countries, Canada, US From January 9-15 - Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Japan's Kishida to Visit Several EU Countries, Canada, US From January 9-15 - Tokyo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will begin a series of visits to a number of European countries, Canada and the United States on January 9, where he will meet with heads of state to discuss security and multilateral cooperation.

"From 9 to 14 January, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, is scheduled to visit France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America. During his visit, Prime Minister Kishida is scheduled to hold meetings with the leaders of these countries to discuss a wide range of topics, such as regional and international affairs, including Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Among other things, Kishida plans to discuss the Japan-hosted G7 summit coming up in May.

He also hopes to "confirm further collaboration between likeminded countries by deepening security cooperation with these countries which have been strengthening interest and engagement in the Indo-Pacific."

Japan will chair the G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21. On January 4, the country's authorities officially launched a website dedicated to the upcoming summit.

