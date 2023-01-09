(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to establish relations of trust with leaders of the G7 countries during his trip to Europe and the United States prior to the group's summit in Hiroshima.

"I want to hold frank straightforward conversations to deepen relations of trust with the G7 countries. We are in a challenging situation in terms of security, and we have a common understanding of this situation. I would like to express our position as a chairing country of the G7 and confirm our cooperation," Kishida said before leaving for France, the first country of his tour.

Kishida also noted that his meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday would define concrete measures for strengthening defense capabilities in order to achieve objectives that were expressed in three key security documents adopted in Japan last year.

The prime minister's tour will take place from January 9-13, during which he will visit France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

In 2023, Japan will be a chairing country of the G7. The summit of the Group of Seven will take place in Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023.