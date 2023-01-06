TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make an "appropriate decision" regarding his possible visit to Ukraine, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

On Wednesday, head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak met with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda and handed over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to Kishida to visit Ukraine at his convenience.

Tokyo has yet to respond to the invitation.

"In view of Japan's presidency at G7, we will act accordingly," Matsuno told a briefing.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023. The Group of Seven of the largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.