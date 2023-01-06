UrduPoint.com

Japan's Kishida Will Make 'Appropriate Decision' On His Possible Visit To Ukraine - Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Japan's Kishida Will Make 'Appropriate Decision' on His Possible Visit to Ukraine - Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make an "appropriate decision" regarding his possible visit to Ukraine, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

On Wednesday, head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak met with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda and handed over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to Kishida to visit Ukraine at his convenience.

Tokyo has yet to respond to the invitation.

"In view of Japan's presidency at G7, we will act accordingly," Matsuno told a briefing.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023. The Group of Seven of the largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Canada France Visit Germany Hiroshima Tokyo Italy United Kingdom Japan United States May From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2023

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th January 2023

22 minutes ago
 ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

10 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

10 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

10 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.