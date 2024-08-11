Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi won the Olympic women's javelin gold medal on Saturday.

The 26-year-old sealed victory with her opening throw at the Stade de France, a season best effort of 65.80m.

South Africa's Jo-Ane van Dyk took silver with a best throw of 63.93m and Czech Nikola Ogrodnikova took bronze with 63.68m.