UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Kobe Mourns Victims Of 1995 Earthquake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Japan's Kobe Mourns Victims of 1995 Earthquake

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The JaThe Japanese city of Kobe on Sunday held mourning ceremonies for the victims of the 1995 earthquake, broadcast by the NHK tv channel.

Per tradition, every year on this day, thousands of candles were lit at sunrise in one of the city's central parks. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers decide to kindle some of the candles late on Saturday to prevent a mass gathering of people.

Approximately 2,500 people gathered in the park earlier in the day and honored the dead with a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m. locate time (20:46 GMT, Saturday), the hour when the earthquake hit.

This year, the candles were arranged in the number 1.17, symbolizing the tragic date in the city's history, as well as the word ganbaru, which means "to do one's best."

The city is hosting various commemorative events, although their number and scale are limited because of the active state of emergency in the region.

The 7.3-magnitude Kobe earthquake, also known as the Great Hanshin earthquake, occurred on January 17, 1995, becoming one of the most devastating ones in the country's history, taking the lives of 6,434 people, leaving over 300,000 without a home as well as inflicting varying degrees of damage on about 250,000 buildings.

Related Topics

Dead Earthquake Kobe January Sunday TV Best

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

20 seconds ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

15 minutes ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.