UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck In Gulf Of Oman - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf of Oman - Reports

One of the two tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, Kokuka Courageous, has been leased to a Japanese shipping company, local media said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) One of the two tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, Kokuka Courageous, has been leased to a Japanese shipping company, local media said.

Earlier media reports suggested that the Panama-flagged vessel, carrying methanol, was owned by Tokyo-based Kokuka Sangyo. Its crew has been evacuated and the tanker is adrift.

Japan's Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said the tanker was operated by the company, according to Kyodo news agency. The firm's spokesperson reportedly said it was leased to their daughter company in Panama.

The other vessel, the Front Altair, is a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker of the Frontline shipping company. It was bound for Taiwan with a cargo of naphtha, a type of crude, when it was hit by a blast and caught fire. A spokesperson for the company told Sputnik there was no spillage.

Seko reportedly said that the two vessels were carrying shipments related to Japan. The apparent attack comes amid Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran, which has been blamed for an earlier attack on four ships off the UAE coast.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Prime Minister Iran UAE Company Oman Oil Visit Panama Japan Media Industry

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

5 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

7 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

7 minutes ago

2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargo ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.