One of the two tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, Kokuka Courageous, has been leased to a Japanese shipping company, local media said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) One of the two tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, Kokuka Courageous, has been leased to a Japanese shipping company, local media said.

Earlier media reports suggested that the Panama-flagged vessel, carrying methanol, was owned by Tokyo-based Kokuka Sangyo. Its crew has been evacuated and the tanker is adrift.

Japan's Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said the tanker was operated by the company, according to Kyodo news agency. The firm's spokesperson reportedly said it was leased to their daughter company in Panama.

The other vessel, the Front Altair, is a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker of the Frontline shipping company. It was bound for Taiwan with a cargo of naphtha, a type of crude, when it was hit by a blast and caught fire. A spokesperson for the company told Sputnik there was no spillage.

Seko reportedly said that the two vessels were carrying shipments related to Japan. The apparent attack comes amid Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran, which has been blamed for an earlier attack on four ships off the UAE coast.