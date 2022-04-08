UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Japanese company Komatsu, a major producer of construction, mining and industrial machinery, announced on Friday suspension of shipments to and production at its manufacturing site in Russia over the situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Japanese company Komatsu, a major producer of construction, mining and industrial machinery, announced on Friday suspension of shipments to and production at its manufacturing site in Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

"Komatsu is gravely concerned about the current situation in Ukraine and sincerely hopes that the situation will be settled peacefully as soon as possible. Due to the situation in Ukraine, the disruption in the supply chain surrounding Komatsu has remained serious, and the impact on the financial and economic situation remains uncertain. At present, Komatsu has suspended the shipments and production at its manufacturing subsidiary in Russia," the release said.

The company added that it intends to render Ukraine humanitarian aid and raise donations from its employees.

"As a humanitarian assistance effort for those affected by the Ukrainian situation, Komatsu is going to donate EUR 1 million ($1.08 million) to a support organization. Additionally, Komatsu is planning to solicit cash contributions from our employees," the statement read.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, over 600 international companies either suspended, scaled down or terminated their operations in Russia, including the leading construction equipment producers, such as Caterpillar and Hitachi Construction.

