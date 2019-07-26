UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Kono Discusses Pyongyang's Missile Launches With US, S.Korean Counterparts - Tokyo

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:51 PM

Japan's Kono Discusses Pyongyang's Missile Launches With US, S.Korean Counterparts - Tokyo

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono held phone conversations on Friday with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono held phone conversations on Friday with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ministry, Kono's talks with Pompeo lasted for about 30 minutes.

"In connection with North Korea's [short-range ballistic missile] launches, the parties [Kono and Pompeo] confirmed their intention to exchange information and also to continue working closely in the Japan-United States-South Korea format," the statement said.

Kono's conversation with his South Korean counterpart was half as long as with Pompeo, but broader in scope.

Kono and Kang also reiterated their commitment to close cooperation between the three countries, as well as "exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral relations."�

North Korea launched on Thursday two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. According to the updated data from the South Korean military, both missiles flew about 600 kilometers (373 miles) at an altitude of around 50 kilometers. South Korea believes that this is a new type of weapon, while the Japanese military considers it to be the same type of missile that Pyongyang tested in May, which is known as KN-23. Most experts classify it as a short-range ballistic missile. �

Related Topics

Exchange Pyongyang Same Japan South Korea North Korea May From Weapon Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Swimming's image hurt by Sun protests, FINA warns ..

7 minutes ago

IMF programme failed to bring stability

7 minutes ago

Maleeha Lodhi elected vice president of UN ECOSOC

36 minutes ago

Time has come to implement promises made during Tr ..

36 minutes ago

Australian ambulance to grant patients' dying wish ..

36 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.