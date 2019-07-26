Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono held phone conversations on Friday with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono held phone conversations on Friday with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ministry, Kono's talks with Pompeo lasted for about 30 minutes.

"In connection with North Korea's [short-range ballistic missile] launches, the parties [Kono and Pompeo] confirmed their intention to exchange information and also to continue working closely in the Japan-United States-South Korea format," the statement said.

Kono's conversation with his South Korean counterpart was half as long as with Pompeo, but broader in scope.

Kono and Kang also reiterated their commitment to close cooperation between the three countries, as well as "exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral relations."�

North Korea launched on Thursday two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. According to the updated data from the South Korean military, both missiles flew about 600 kilometers (373 miles) at an altitude of around 50 kilometers. South Korea believes that this is a new type of weapon, while the Japanese military considers it to be the same type of missile that Pyongyang tested in May, which is known as KN-23. Most experts classify it as a short-range ballistic missile. �