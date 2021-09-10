Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defense minister who announced his bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said that it is important to conclude a peace deal with Russia

Kono has all the chances to become the prime minister after Yoshihide Suga leaves the post and if he becomes the LDP head.

"As for the resolution of the territorial issue around the Northern Territories [Kuril Islands] as well as the conclusion of a peace treaty with Russia, I consider work in this direction extremely important," Kono told a press conference, broadcast by the NHK tv channel.

The election of the head of the LDP is scheduled for September 29. After that, the candidate must be voted on in the House of Representatives. This is expected to happen on October 4.