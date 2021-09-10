UrduPoint.com

Japan's Kono Says Important To Reach Peace Deal With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:07 PM

Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia

Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defense minister who announced his bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said that it is important to conclude a peace deal with Russia

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Taro Kono, Japan's former foreign and defense minister who announced his bid for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said that it is important to conclude a peace deal with Russia.

Kono has all the chances to become the prime minister after Yoshihide Suga leaves the post and if he becomes the LDP head.

"As for the resolution of the territorial issue around the Northern Territories [Kuril Islands] as well as the conclusion of a peace treaty with Russia, I consider work in this direction extremely important," Kono told a press conference, broadcast by the NHK tv channel.

The election of the head of the LDP is scheduled for September 29. After that, the candidate must be voted on in the House of Representatives. This is expected to happen on October 4.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Prime Minister Russia Japan September October Post TV All

Recent Stories

Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of A ..

Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of Afghanistan's Panjshir - Report ..

24 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine Ready for NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

Ukraine Ready for NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

27 seconds ago
 Former Japanese Foreign Minister Kono to Bid for R ..

Former Japanese Foreign Minister Kono to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership

34 minutes ago
 Moscow, Tashkent Discuss Issue of Afghan Refugees ..

Moscow, Tashkent Discuss Issue of Afghan Refugees - Russian Ambassador

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.