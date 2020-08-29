UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Kono Undecided On Running For Position Of Ruling Party Head

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 08:29 PM

Japan's Kono Undecided on Running for Position of Ruling Party Head

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday that he has yet to make a decision on whether to run for the position of the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which also envisages premiership, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to step down

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday that he has yet to make a decision on whether to run for the position of the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which also envisages premiership, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to step down.

"I want to think carefully about this and consult with my team," Kono told reporters during his trip to Guam, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Abe, who is currently the party leader, officially announced on Friday his plan to step down, citing health issues. He has already informed the Liberal Democratic Party and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the head of the Komeito party, which is a part of the ruling coalition, about his plans.

Abe said that he would continue implementing his duties until the ruling party elected its new leader, who would subsequently become the new prime minister. The elections are expected to be held in mid-September.

Related Topics

Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Killer arrested in 24 hours from Nowshera

1 minute ago

Turnout During Riga City Council Elections Reaches ..

1 minute ago

AJK President pays tributes to Karbala Martyrs: ..

1 minute ago

On Ashura, President urges countrymen to strive fo ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Lahore reviews security arrangements ..

6 minutes ago

4691 cops to be deployed on Muharram 10

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.