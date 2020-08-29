Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said on Saturday that he has yet to make a decision on whether to run for the position of the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which also envisages premiership, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to step down

"I want to think carefully about this and consult with my team," Kono told reporters during his trip to Guam, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Abe, who is currently the party leader, officially announced on Friday his plan to step down, citing health issues. He has already informed the Liberal Democratic Party and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the head of the Komeito party, which is a part of the ruling coalition, about his plans.

Abe said that he would continue implementing his duties until the ruling party elected its new leader, who would subsequently become the new prime minister. The elections are expected to be held in mid-September.