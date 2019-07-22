UrduPoint.com
Japan's KyoAni Head Office Another Possible Target Of Arson Attack Suspect - Reports

Mon 22nd July 2019 | 09:03 PM

Shinji Aoba, a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out an arson attack on the Kyoto Animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto, may have also planned attacks on other premises belonging to the animation company, local media reported on Monday

On July 18, Aoba allegedly entered the three-storey building housing the KyoAni studio, carrying 40 litres of gasoline. In addition to the 34 people who were killed in the fire, dozens were injured.

The Japanese NHK broadcaster reported, citing experts, that a recording from surveillance cameras set up near the Kyoto Animation head office and the company's other studio in the city of Uji, showed a man, resembling Aoba, pushing a cart full of canisters.

There has been no official confirmation that the man on the video was Aoba, but the resemblance between the two men as well as the fact that, during his arrest, Aoba was allegedly screaming he wanted to see the head of the Kyoto Animation company, suggested the company's head office might have been one of the other potential targets of the attacker, according to the broadcaster.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the attack "too appalling for words" and conveyed condolences.

