TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The Japanese energy company Kyushu Electric Power has decided not to buy Russian coal this year amid the intensifying international sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, media reported on Saturday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, last fiscal year, Kyushu Electric Power purchased in Russia 8 percent of the coal needed for its power plants.

The company has no long-term contracts with Russia and has not signed any short-term contracts with Russian firms since the start of the military operation in Ukraine.

This move demonstrates that Kyushu Electric Power has already found alternative suppliers of coal.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries and their allies, including Japan, have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.