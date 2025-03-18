Open Menu

Japan's Land Prices See Biggest Rise Since 1992

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Japan's land prices see biggest rise since 1992

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Average land prices in Japan increased by 2.7% as of Jan. 1 compared to the same month of the previous year, marking the biggest jump seen since 1992, according to Kyodo News on Tuesday.

"The upward trend is continuing as the economy moderately recovers," a ministry official said, according to the news agency. "Investment demand for accommodation for foreigners and houses is also rising in tourist areas."

Despite the population decline, foreign investment is flooding the Japanese market, where low lending rates and a weak Yen make procurements inexpensive.

With the exception of the metropolises of Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and their environs, land values in more than half of the places last increased in 1992, just before the nation's asset bubble burst.

The statistics then showed that prices went up in 5,183 sites, or 63.5% of those polled.

The latest survey showed prices increased at 6,706 places, or over half of the 13,405 locations evaluated.

All-category prices increased by 1.3%, whereas residential and commercial land prices increased by 1.0% and 1.6%, respectively.

Since 2022, there has been a continuous increasing trend. Prior to it, the 2008 failure of the financial firm Lehman Brothers, the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear accident in northeastern Japan, and the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2019 all contributed to a decline in pricing.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

16 minutes ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

31 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

47 minutes ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

1 hour ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

1 hour ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

1 hour ago
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

1 hour ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

1 hour ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World