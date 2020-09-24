UrduPoint.com
Japan's Largest Airlines Resume Part Of Flights To China

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced on Thursday the partial resumption of flights to China after a months-long hiatus caused by the spread of the coronavirus as the Chinese authorities eased entry restriction

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced on Thursday the partial resumption of flights to China after a months-long hiatus caused by the spread of the coronavirus as the Chinese authorities eased entry restrictions.

"Japan Airlines (JAL) today revised its flight frequency plans for the month of October 2020. Starting October 2, JAL will reinstate service between Tokyo Narita=Guangzhou once per week. Reservations and sales for flights to Guangzhou will be available from September 24. (12:00 Japan Time) [03:00 GMT] In addition, the carrier announced the decision to offer three flights per week between Tokyo Narita=Dalian throughout the month of October," the company said in a press release.

The schedule provided by the company is valid until October 23, with future scheduling being announced later.

Meanwhile, ANA announced the resumption of flights from Tokyo's Narita International Airport to the Chinese cities of Qingdao and Guangzhou starting September 30.

"From September 25, all visitors traveling from Japan to China will be required a certificate showing negative results from a PCR test taken within 3 days prior to departure date," the company added.

Until now, ANA was only allowed to operate the Tokyo-Shanghai flight and JAL flew Tokyo-Dalian.

