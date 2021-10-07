President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan attached high priority to its relations with the United Kingdom and wanted to further expand bilateral relations in all areas of mutual benefit.

TOKYO , 7 Oct (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) -:A woman was elected for the first time as head of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo), Japan's largest labor organization, on Thursday.

Tomoko Yoshino, the vice president of Rengo, was elected president of the organization at its regular convention.

Rengo, founded in 1989, mainly represents small and medium-sized manufacturers in the country and has 7 million members.

Yoshino, 55, will serve a two-year term and succeeds Rikio Kozu, who headed Rengo for six years.

"By earnestly listening to the voices of our members, we will advance our activities so that we can create an environment where people can work together without worrying," Yoshino said after she was elected.