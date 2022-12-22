TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Muneo Suzuki, a member of Japan's upper house and the chair of the New Party Daichi, on Wednesday called on the United States to honestly declare that the atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II were a mistake.

"Even though 77 years have passed since the end of the war, the US, which dropped the atomic bombs, has never apologized or asked for forgiveness. It is the US that speaks loudly of 'democracy, human rights, and freedom' about the actions of other countries. So, why not honestly tell Japan and the world what the US has done?" Suzuki said on the personal website, commenting on Japan's media reports about a possible visit by US President Joe Biden to Nagasaki in May 2023.

The lawmaker believes that Biden's visit to the bombed city would be the right decision.

"During (the visit), he (Biden) should say what he would really like to say. I wish he would tell the world, not to mention Nagasaki and Hiroshima, the following: 'The use (of nuclear weapons) is impossible; the use of atomic bombs was a mistake," he said.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023.

The Group of Seven largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US.

Japanese media reported earlier this week that Biden is expected to visit the Japanese city of Nagasaki during his trip to the summit of G7 world leaders in Japan in May 2023. Should the trip to Nagasaki be confirmed, it would be the first time a sitting US president visit the southwestern Japanese city hit with an atomic bomb in the final days of World War II, the Kyodo news agency reported, adding that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would likely accompany Biden during the visit.

In May 2016, former US President Barack Obama paid a historic visit to Hiroshima, making him the first US president to the city since World War II.

In August, Japan marked 77 years since a US B-29 bomber dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing about 140,000 people. The second atomic bomb strike on the Japanese city of Nagasaki three days later killed 70,000 people.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only use of nuclear weapons for warfare in history.

The bombings caused Japan to declare surrender on August 14, 1945, bringing World War II to an end.