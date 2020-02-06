UrduPoint.com
Japan's Lawmaker Says Against Abe Visiting Russia For 75th Anniversary Of WWII Victory

Katsuya Okada, a member of the Japanese parliament and a former foreign minister, has spoken out against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Katsuya Okada, a member of the Japanese parliament and a former foreign minister, has spoken out against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in Moscow.

According to Japan's Kyodo news agency, Okada claims that during the war the Soviet Union violated the neutrality agreement between Moscow and Tokyo, and occupied the Southern Kuril islands.

"For a leader of Japan to go there and celebrate? I doubt the appropriateness of such a decision," Okada said, as quoted by the news agency.

Relations between Moscow and Tokyo have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have never signed a permanent WWII peace treaty. The main issue holding the two countries back is their dispute over a group of four Kuril islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai. Russia has sovereignty over these islands and regards them as part of its Sakhalin region, but they are also claimed by Japan.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a New Year message to Prime Minister Abe saying that he would be glad to see Abe at the celebrations in Moscow.

