Japan's Leader Postpones Trip To ASEAN Summit To Dismiss Justice Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided to postpone his trip to Cambodia for Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) events for one day to handle a domestic controversy around the justice minister, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Kishida rescheduled his departure from Friday to Saturday to finalize the dismissal of Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi and formally announce a successor, the report said.

Earlier in the day, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing sources in the government, that Kishida decided to dismiss the justice minister over his controversial statement about duties related to signing death sentences, which sparked criticism among Japan's opposition parties.

Hanashi, who assumed office as justice minister in August, told a political gathering on Wednesday that the post that he occupied was "obscure" and only by signing off on decisions to hang inmates was it possible to make the headlines. At the same time, Hanashi was yet to authorize any executions as justice minister.

Japan's leader was expected to leave for Cambodia on Friday afternoon to participate in ASEAN-related gatherings including the East Asia Summit. Next week, Kishida is also going to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia and the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand as part of his trip to Southeast Asia.

