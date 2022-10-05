(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Japan's lower house on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning North Korea's missile tests, including the launch of a ballistic missile over Japanese territory the day before.

"Ongoing missile launches by North Korea, and the launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japanese territory for the first time in five years, pose a serious threat to our country, and also threaten peace in the region and the world," the draft resolution read.

The consideration of the document by Japan's lower house was broadcast on its official channel.

North Korea carried out its latest missile launch on Tuesday morning. The missile flew over Japanese territory and landed in the Pacific Ocean outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

The range of its flight, according to the Japanese military, was about 4,600 kilometers (2,860 miles) with the maximum altitude of 1,000 kilometers.

The test marked the first missile launch over Japan since 2017. Tokyo convened the National Security Council due to the launch and established an emergency headquarters to collect and analyze information about North Korea's missile program.

Prior to this, Pyongyang also launched several presumably ballistic missiles last week. Their flight range was 300-400 kilometers, while the maximum altitude was about 50 kilometers. Some of the missiles flew along a non-standard trajectory.

Since the beginning of 2022, Pyongyang has conducted a total of 23 missiles tests, compared to just eight launches a year earlier.