(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) -- Japan's lower house on Tuesday passed a bill to prevent the controversial Unification Church from moving assets as concerns grew that the religious group would attempt to hide its funds overseas as it faces compensation demands.

The bill was okayed at a plenary session in parliament by the House of Representatives, to ensure sufficient financial support for those who have fallen victim to the group's activities, including aggressive donations solicitations.

It will be sent next to the House of Councilors, or upper house, paving the way for its passage by the end of the current parliament session through next Wednesday, national news agency Kyodo reported.

In October, Japan's education and culture ministry decided to seek a court order to disband the Unification Church, following a months-long probe into the controversial group over alleged malicious practices including soliciting financially ruinous donations from members.