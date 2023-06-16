UrduPoint.com

Japan's Lower House Rejects No-Confidence Motion In Gov't

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Japan's Lower House Rejects No-Confidence Motion in Gov't

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The lower house of the Japanese parliament, the House of Representatives, did not pass a no-confidence motion against the government proposed by opposition parties.

A total of 449 lawmakers participated in the vote, with 107 of them being in favor and 342 against.

On Thursday, the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Kenta Izumi, said he would submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government on June 16. The opposition party reportedly opposes the creation of a special fund to secure financial resources for defense needs and criticizes the prime minister for abusing his powers over the right to dissolve the parliament.

Until recently, Japanese media had been speculating about whether Kishida would dissolve the parliament. On Thursday, Kishida said that he would not dissolve it.

The latest opinion polls conducted by Japanese media show that support for the incumbent cabinet is once again on the decline. According to NHK, it has dropped three percentage points in the past month to 43%.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote June Media Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

25 seconds ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral tr ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

12 minutes ago
 ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

1 hour ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.