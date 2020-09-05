UrduPoint.com
Japan's Meteorological Agency Warns Of Strong Waves Comparable To Tsunami

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:37 PM

Japan's Meteorological Agency on Saturday warned that Typhoon Haishen, which is expected to hit southwestern prefectures of the country in the next few days, may cause strong waves that can be comparable to tsunamis in height

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Japan's Meteorological Agency on Saturday warned that Typhoon Haishen, which is expected to hit southwestern prefectures of the country in the next few days, may cause strong waves that can be comparable to tsunamis in height.

"The likelihood of significant damage due to the typhoon has increased.

Sea waves can overcome protective dams and be, if not the same as tsunamis, then very similar to them," a spokesperson of the agency said during a press conference in Tokyo.

Typhoon Haishen is expected to hit Japan's Kyushu island on Sunday or Monday, and its central atmospheric pressure is 920 hectopascals. The agency has also warned about torrential rains in Kyushu and Okinawa islands over the weekend.

According to the NHK broadcaster, at least 96 domestic flights have been canceled in southern and southwestern Japan on Saturday due to the typhoon.

