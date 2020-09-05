Japan's Meteorological Agency on Saturday warned that Typhoon Haishen, which is expected to hit southwestern prefectures of the country in the next few days, may cause strong waves that can be comparable to tsunamis in height

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Japan's Meteorological Agency on Saturday warned that Typhoon Haishen, which is expected to hit southwestern prefectures of the country in the next few days, may cause strong waves that can be comparable to tsunamis in height.

"The likelihood of significant damage due to the typhoon has increased. Sea waves can overcome protective dams and be, if not the same as tsunamis, then very similar to them," a spokesperson of the agency said during a press conference in Tokyo.

Typhoon Haishen is expected to hit Japan's Kyushu island on Sunday or Monday.

Atmospheric pressure in the typhoon's center is 920 hectopascals, while its wind power is 180 kilometers (111 miles) per hour and gusts are up to 252 kilometers (156 miles) per hour. The agency has also warned about torrential rains in Kyushu and Okinawa islands over the weekend.

According to the NHK broadcaster, nearly 600 domestic flights have been canceled in southern and southwestern Japan on Saturday and Sunday due to the typhoon.

The broadcaster also reported that approximately 84,000 people in southwestern Japan were either told to evacuate or be ready for an evacuation.