Japan's Mie Prefecture Follows Neighbors' Lead To Declare Coronavirus Emergency - Reports

Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:52 PM

Japan's Mie prefecture has decided to independently declare a state of emergency on its territory amid worsening COVID-19 situation in the neighboring regions, the Kyodo news agency said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Japan's Mie prefecture has decided to independently declare a state of emergency on its territory amid worsening COVID-19 situation in the neighboring regions, the Kyodo news agency said on Thursday.

On Monday, Japanese media reported that the state of emergency declared in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba last week was going to be expanded to three more prefectures: Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo. The Japanese prefectures of Aichi and Gifu also followed suit.

The Mie authorities intend to limit the working hours of catering establishments in the north of the prefecture. Also, residents are not allowed to leave the prefecture unless absolutely necessary.

The state of emergency is set to last until February 7.

