TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) North Korea's recent missile launches indicate that the country is busy developing new types of missiles that may be difficult for air defense to intercept, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

On Saturday morning, Pyongyang launched unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan from the eastern province of South Hamgyong. The projectiles, which are thought to be short-range ballistic missiles, flew 380 kilometers (236 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"North Korea is likely to be developing missiles which follow an irregular and lower-than-usual flight path [and thus are difficult for the air defense to intercept]," the minister said, as cited by the Mainichi newspaper.

According to the official, Pyongyang is likely to be seeking to increase the accuracy and invisibility of its missiles, so that it would be almost impossible to detect them before launch.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that there is danger in North Korea using missiles with a longer range.

The launches were the first to be carried out after the completion of the US-South Korean drills, which took place in August and caused a sharply negative reaction in Pyongyang.