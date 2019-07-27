UrduPoint.com
Japan's MOMO-F4 Private Rocket Falls Into Ocean Minutes After Takeoff - Manufacturer

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Japanese space company Interstellar Technologies said on Saturday that its privately developed sounding rocket MOMO-F4 has successfully launched but fell down into the ocean shortly after due to an on-board computer systems failure that had caused the engine to prematurely shut down.

The takeoff occurred at 4:20 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT) from the Taiki spaceport in Hokkaido, the company said on its Twitter account. The launch and flight was streamed live on social media.

Shortly after the liftoff, the company reported that due to an abnormality of the on-board computer systems the engine shut down automatically and the rocket safely sell into the ocean.

The launch was initially scheduled to take place on July 20, but was postponed due to a technical glitch.

The length of MOMO is 10 meters (32.8 feet) and its diameter is 50 centimeters (19.7 inches). It can carry surveillance devices weighing up to 20 kilograms (4 Pounds). MOMO cannot put satellites into orbit, but the company plans to create a rocket capable of it and conduct the first launch by 2023.

It predecessor, MOMO-F3, was successfully launched in May and was expected to take sound wave studying equipment to space at an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles).

Japan has previously attempted launches of MOMO into outer space in 2017 and 2018.

