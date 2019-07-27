UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's MOMO-F4 Private Rocket Splashdowns To Ocean Minutes After Takeoff - Manufacturer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

Japan's MOMO-F4 Private Rocket Splashdowns to Ocean Minutes After Takeoff - Manufacturer

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Japanese privately developed sounding rocket MOMO-F4 has wrecked into ocean due to early engine shutdown shortly after takeoff, the Japanese space company Interstellar Technologies (IST) said on Saturday.

"Due to an abnormality of the spacecraft's on-board computer systems, the engine automatically shut down and the rocket safely splashdowned to ocean," the IST said.

The launch and flight of MOMO-F4 was streamed live on social media.

Related Topics

Social Media Company

Recent Stories

Selfie craze claims youth’s life in Pattoki

2 minutes ago

Faysal Qureshi disassociates himself from Firdous ..

13 minutes ago

Asad Umar says he had a plan to avoid IMF Program

22 minutes ago

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

42 minutes ago

CNIC mandatory for shopping above Rs50,000 from Au ..

60 minutes ago

Firdous Jamal makes ageist comments for Mahira Kha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.