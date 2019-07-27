Japan's MOMO-F4 Private Rocket Splashdowns To Ocean Minutes After Takeoff - Manufacturer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:10 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Japanese privately developed sounding rocket MOMO-F4 has wrecked into ocean due to early engine shutdown shortly after takeoff, the Japanese space company Interstellar Technologies (IST) said on Saturday.
"Due to an abnormality of the spacecraft's on-board computer systems, the engine automatically shut down and the rocket safely splashdowned to ocean," the IST said.
The launch and flight of MOMO-F4 was streamed live on social media.