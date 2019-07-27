(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Japanese privately developed sounding rocket MOMO-F4 has wrecked into ocean due to early engine shutdown shortly after takeoff, the Japanese space company Interstellar Technologies (IST) said on Saturday.

"Due to an abnormality of the spacecraft's on-board computer systems, the engine automatically shut down and the rocket safely splashdowned to ocean," the IST said.

The launch and flight of MOMO-F4 was streamed live on social media.