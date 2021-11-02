UrduPoint.com

Japan's Motegi Hopes Next Foreign Minister Will Continue Dialogue With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:40 AM

Japan's Motegi Hopes Next Foreign Minister Will Continue Dialogue With Russia

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who will soon assume the office of secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed hope that his successor would continue fostering dialogue with Russia.

According to Japanese media, Motegi will officially assume his new post on Thursday, replacing Akira Amari in the wake of the recent general election. Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is reported to be a possible new foreign minister.

"I hope that the one who succeeds me as the head of the foreign ministry will continue promoting negotiations between Japan and Russia, following the charted path," Motegi said.

Relations between Moscow and Tokyo have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have never signed a permanent WWII peace treaty. The main issue holding the two countries back is their dispute over a group of four Kuril islands ” Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai. Russia has sovereignty over these islands and regards them as part of its Sakhalin region, but they are also claimed by Japan.

Since the beginning of his tenure as Japan's foreign minister, Motegi has been trying to increase the number of contacts with Russia, specifically regarding the territorial dispute and signing a peace treaty.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Tokyo Japan Post Media Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has â€˜high hopesâ€™ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has â€˜high hopesâ€™ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

9 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

9 hours ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

9 hours ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.