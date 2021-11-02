TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who will soon assume the office of secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has expressed hope that his successor would continue fostering dialogue with Russia.

According to Japanese media, Motegi will officially assume his new post on Thursday, replacing Akira Amari in the wake of the recent general election. Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is reported to be a possible new foreign minister.

"I hope that the one who succeeds me as the head of the foreign ministry will continue promoting negotiations between Japan and Russia, following the charted path," Motegi said.

Relations between Moscow and Tokyo have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have never signed a permanent WWII peace treaty. The main issue holding the two countries back is their dispute over a group of four Kuril islands ” Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai. Russia has sovereignty over these islands and regards them as part of its Sakhalin region, but they are also claimed by Japan.

Since the beginning of his tenure as Japan's foreign minister, Motegi has been trying to increase the number of contacts with Russia, specifically regarding the territorial dispute and signing a peace treaty.